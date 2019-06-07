close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Open

Ashleigh Barty ends Amanda Anisimova's run to reach French Open final

The eighth-seeded Barty, the first Australian woman to play a final here since Sam Stosur in 2010, will take on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Ashleigh Barty ends Amanda Anisimova&#039;s run to reach French Open final
Image Credits: Twitter/@rolandgarros

PARIS: Australian Ashleigh Barty ended 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova`s run at the French Open to reach the final with a rollercoaster 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 victory on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Barty, the first Australian woman to play a final here since Sam Stosur in 2010, will take on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Live TV

Anisimova, who had knocked out defending champion Simona Halep in the previous round, rallied from 5-0 down to take the opening set and open a 3-0 lead in the second, only for the momentum to shift again in favour of Barty.

Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight or semi-finals at a Grand Slam, put up a great fight to save five match points but Barty sealed the win on her sixth in light drizzle.

Tags:
French OpenAshleigh BartyAmanda AnisimovaMarketa Vondrousova
Next
Story

Weather gives French Open organisers scheduling headache

Must Watch

PT3M4S

5W1H: In Aligarh murder case, victim's parents demand CBI inquiry