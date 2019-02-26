ATP Rankings: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran attains career-best spot

Indian tennis ace Prajnesh Gunneswaran has reaped rewards for his consistent performance as he climbed three places to reach his career-best 94th position in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old from Chennai became only the third player from the country after Somdev Devvarman and Yuki Bhambri to break into the men single's top-100 in the past decade.

Gunneswaran, who enjoyed a terrific 2018 season, on Saturday made it to the semi-finals of the ATP Bangkok Challenger before slumping to a 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-7 defeat at the hands of Australia's James Duckworth.

However, Gunneswaran's countrymen Ramkumar Ramanathan slipped by nine places to settle for 137th spot in the latest list, while Yuki Bhambri also saw a further dip in his rankings to reach 171th place.

Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni and Sasi Kumar Mukund also attained their career-best rankings of 250th and 269th, respectively.

In the men's doubles rankings, veteran tennis star Leander Peas jumped two spots to reach 73th spot. The Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan continued to stand at the 38 and 39, respectively.

In the Women Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, Ankita Raina continued to remain India's top-ranked player and she rose one place to grab 164th spot while Karman Thandi surged up by four places to 207.