ATP, WTA cancel Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to coronavirus

The men`s ATP Tour and women`s WTA Tour on Thursday announced the cancellation of this year`s Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate in the Russian capital.

The ATP 250 tournament was scheduled to run from October 19-25, while the WTA Premier event was due to be held from October 26-November 1.

Russia has recorded over 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 19,000 deaths.

"As mandated by the Moscow City Administration, the event will no longer be permitted to go ahead in 2020," the tours said in a joint statement.

The ATP confirmed that other European events in the same week in Antwerp and Cologne are scheduled to go ahead as normal.

The decision also does not impact hosting of the ATP`s St Petersburg Open, scheduled for October 12-18.