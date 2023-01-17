Australian Open 2023: THIS gorgeous tennis star denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel. A doctor is under investigation in Italy for supplying false certificates and fake vaccines and Giorgi’s name was revealed in a long list of people implicated by an Italian newspaper.

On Tuesday after her 6-0, 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open 2023, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong. “I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me,” she said.

“So with that, I’m very calm. Of course, if not, I couldn't come here and play this tennis, I think.”

Giorgi said she was vaccinated by the Italian doctor, and by medical officials in countries elsewhere. “Once. The other vaccination, I did it in different kind of places, so it's what I'm trying to explain,” she said.

Camila Giorgi had a 5 minute press conference (after her R1 win) in English and every question was about her vaccination status, not a single question about the match. pic.twitter.com/CMRkROxWAl January 17, 2023

Her father, Sergio Giorgi, was sat at the back of the interview room on Tuesday at Melbourne Park and when the media conference ended, he said: “Unbelievable, no questions about tennis.”

Ahead of the tournament, Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said he was not fully aware of the fake certificate claims. “I think there’s still a lot to be uncovered on that and I think that’s going to be ultimately up to their family and the relevant authorities including the tour,” he said.

Andrey Rublev beat 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem

Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday (January 17) to advance to the second round of the Australian Open 2023. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the US Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organisers.

“When you see you have to play against Dominic you know it’s not going to be easy. I know he’s going through some not easy times so I wish him all the best to come back to the level he can be as fast as possible,” Rublev said.

Rublev will next play either the Australian qualifier Max Purcell or Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. Thiem had treatment to his abdominal muscles midway through the second set but said it was not serious and he was not disheartened by his performance.

(with PTI inputs)