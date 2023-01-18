Australian Open 2023: World No 1 Iga Swiatek storms in to third round with comfortable win, WATCH

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday (January 18) as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3. In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later.

The reigning French Open and US Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former US Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain. “I think it was much tougher than the score says,” Swiatek said. “It was really intense physically. She didn’t give me many points for free.

“It was tough but I am happy that I was consistent in being proactive," she added. "I’m pretty happy that I won and can play the next round.”

There will be no play on the outside courts until at least 1.30pm local time because of rain.

Former US Open champ Emma Raducanu takes on Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu taking on Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 is not a match one would have predicted a year ago when the two prodigies were in the top 20, but such is the unforgiving nature of a highly-competitive pro Tour. Raducanu was playing at her peak and riding a wave of unprecedented success after breaking through in 2021 and clinching the U.S. Open while Gauff was making strides and reaching the second week of Grand Slams.

But Raducanu failed to find consistency last year as she was ravaged by injuries and underwent several coaching changes to fall to 77th in the rankings, while Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and now sits at number seven.

Gauff and Raducanu are seen as the torch-bearers of a new era of women’s tennis following the retirements of Ash Barty and Serena Williams, with the organisers scheduling their clash for the prime-time slot in the night session at Rod Laver Arena. Such is their star attraction at such a young age that top seeds Iga Swiatek and defending champion Rafa Nadal’s matches have been relegated to the day session.

(with Agency inputs)