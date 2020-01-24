हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open

Australian Open: Divij Sharan gets knocked out after losing in 2nd round

Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak lost 7-6 (6-2), 6-3 to Brazil's Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic of Croatia in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes. The duo had entered the second round after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Australian Open: Divij Sharan gets knocked out after losing in 2nd round
File photo

Melbourne: India's Divij Sharan on Friday got knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open after he lost his second-round men's doubles match with New Zealand partner Artem Sitak.

Sharan and Sitak lost 7-6 (6-2), 6-3 to Brazil's Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic of Croatia in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes. The duo had entered the second round after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Earlier, Rohan Boppanna had also crashed out of the tournament in first round after he, along with Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan, lost 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 to US' Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike.

Live TV

On Thursday, Sania Mirza's campaign in the women's doubles had also come to a disappointing end after she was forced to retire mid-way during her first round women's doubles match with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine.

Mirza and Kichenok were trailing 0-1 in the second set against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when the Indian was forced to retire due to a calf injury. The Indo-Ukranian pair had lost the first set 2-6.

Before that, Mirza had already pulled out of the mixed doubles event alongside Bopanna with the same injury.

 

Tags:
Australian OpenDivij SharanArtem SitakDivij Sharan knocked outAustralian Open 2020
Next
Story

Caroline Wozniacki waves goodbye after third-round defeat at Australian Open

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Mumbai: ''Agarbatti causes pollution, Noise Pollution due to Shankhnaad - Not allowed to perform pooja''