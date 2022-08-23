Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was supposed to retire from professional tennis after the year’s final Grand Slam – US Open 2022. But the India doubles ace’s plans have changed due to an unforeseen injury.

In a statement release on Instagram, Sania Mirza announced that she is changing her retirement plans and pulling out of US Open 2022 which starts on Monday (August 29). “Hi guys, A quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted,” Sania said in a statement.

Sania Mirza, a former world number 1 in women’s doubles, won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open once each in the women's doubles event. She also won the Australian Open the French Open and the US Open once each in the mixed doubles event.

She was also a losing semi-finalist in mixed doubles at the 2016 Olympic Games. Sania and her doubles partner Lucie Hradecka lost to No. 7-seeded pair of Jelena Ostapenko and

Lyudmyla Kichenok on a Round of 16 clash of Cincinnati Masters last week.

Sania also reached the Canadian Open doubles semifinals with Madison Keys as her doubles partner before losing to the Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in straight sets earlier this month.