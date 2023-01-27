BREAKING: Sania Mirza Ends Grand Slam Career With Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final Loss With Rohan Bopanna

India’s finest women tennis star Sania Mirza ended her 18-year-long Grand Slam career with a mixed doubles final loss at the Australia Open 2023 with partner Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Friday (January 27). The Mirza-Bopanna pair lost in straight sets to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the title clash.

Sania, who has already announced that she will be retiring from professional tennis after the WTA tournament in Dubai, was playing her last Grand Slam of her glorious career at the Australian Open. The former doubles world No. 1 ends her illustrious career with three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and three women doubles titles.

