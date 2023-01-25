topStoriesenglish2565627
Sania Mirza Enters Final of Australian Open 2023 in Mixed Doubles with Rohan Bopanna, Could Finish Career With a Grand Slam Title

In her career's last grand slam, Sania Mirza has reached the final of Australia Open 2023 with Rohan Bopanna and the Mixed Doubles pair will play final on January 28.  

Indian shuttlers Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open as they beat Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk 7-6, 6-5, 10-6 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, January 26. Australian Open 2023 is Sania' last Grand Slam. She is retiring from professional tennis next month in Dubai. This is her last Grand Slam and she has a great chance of calling it quits with another Grand Slam title. 

Sania has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title. Sania has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

