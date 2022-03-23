World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement from professional tennis

Women’s World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty has shockingly announced her decision to retire from professional tennis circuit. Barty, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion from Australia, made the announcement on Instagram ahead of a press conference scheduled for Thursday (March 24).

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together. More to come tomorrow at my press conference,” Barty said in an Instagram post.

Barty won the Australian Open women’s singles title this year in January apart from the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon title.

WTA also confirmed Barty decision to retire at the age of just 25. “Current WTA world number one Ashleigh Barty has today announced her retirement from professional tennis following a remarkable career at the top of the women’s game,” the WTA said in a statement on Wednesday (March 23).

Barty promised more information about why she decided to step away from the game prematurely at a press conference on Thursday. Since turning pro at just 13 she also won the French Open in 2019 and 12 other titles despite taking a break to play cricket in 2014-16.

For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you've inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439 — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022

Barty grabbed the world No. 1 spot on June 24, 2019, and she never relinquished it with high finishes in grand slams for the next two-and-a-half years. Her many victories, including 12 doubles titles – many with Dellacqua, earned her $23.83 million in prize money and millions more in sponsorships.

But the sport took its toll and she withdrew from Indian Wells and the Miami Open after winning in Melbourne, citing ‘a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open’.