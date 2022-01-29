हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ash Barty

Ash Barty becomes first Australian woman in 44 years to win Happy Slam after beating Danielle Collins

Ashleigh Barty didn't lose a set en route to lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the first time.

Ash Barty becomes first Australian woman in 44 years to win Happy Slam after beating Danielle Collins
Australian Open 2022 Champion Ash Barty.(Source: Twitter)

World number one Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open women's title on Saturday night by defeating Danielle Collins in the final. Barty is the first Australian woman in the 44 years since the last homegrown champion, Chris O'Neil, held an Australian Open singles trophy.

The Aussie defeated Collins of USA by 6-3, 7-6 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena. Barty's Australian Open victory is her third Grand Slam title after winning Roland Garros in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, while she ends a long drought for Australian women at their home major that has endured since Chris O`Neil won the crown in 1978.

The 25-year-old didn't lose a set en route to lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the first time and extended her head-to-head record over Collins to four wins from their five encounters.

Collins, 28, was playing in her first major final in her 17th main draw appearance, and her career-best run at a Slam will see her crack the top 10 for the first time when the post-Australian Open rankings are released on Monday (January 31).

