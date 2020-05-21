British No.1 Johanna Konta backs idea of ATP, WTA merger

British tennis maestro Johanna Konta has backed the concept of merging women's governing WTA tennis body with the men's ATP, but added that it must be on equal terms.

The idea of merging the two tennis governing bodies hit the headlines when Swiss great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer wrote that it is time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one.

While most of them backed the idea, one or two of them raised issues on how a united tour would work.

Now, Konta became the latest entrant to throw her weight behind the merger of ATP and WTA.

The British No.1 said that the merger of the two tennis world governing bodies must be on equal terms from the word go.

"For me, for my comprehension, I don't understand how it wouldn’t be of equals because if we are then talking about that, would it be us literally saying we are worth less than our male counterparts? It would have to be a merger of equals because that's what we are. I wouldn't see how right now in today's age it would be allowed to be called anything else," Sport24 quoted Konta as saying.

Konta further said that ATP and WTA merger would make logical sense in the long run, adding that it is up to "the people in suits" to take it further.

"I definitely think in the long run it makes sense for it to be one tour, it makes logical sense but I also know there are a lot of moving parts to it, and I know there will be a lot of people who won't want it to happen, but also a lot of people who do want it to happen.I think there is a long way between saying this is what should happen and this is what will happen. I am definitely for it and think it makes sense, I guess we will have to see what the people in suits are able to come up with," she added.

Earlier this month, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) had further extended the suspension of all the professional tennis events until the end of July in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world at standstill.