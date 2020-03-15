Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to international tennis

Bulgarian tennis star Tsvetana Pironkova is all set to make a return to professional tennis after a gap of three years.
The 32-year-old, who made her last appearance at the tennis court during the Wimbledon championship in 2017, revealed the plans of her return via an Instagram post.
Posting a picture of herself in a tennis dress, Pironkova informed that she has been training intensively for the last three months in order to compete at a professional level again.
"I would like to share an exciting news with you. For the past 3 months, I have been intensively training, in order to compete at a professional level again.It wasn’t an easy decision, considering the extent of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account, but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family," she wrote on her official Instagram post.
The former Wimbledon semi-finalist further confirmed that she would soon reveal a short fixture of the tournaments in which she would be taking part in.
Здравейте, скъпи приятели! Бих искала да споделя с вас една вълнуваща новина. От близо 3 месеца провеждам активна подготовка, с цел участие на турнирите от веригата на WTA през този сезон. Не беше лесно да взема това решение, имайки предвид мащаба на предизвикателството. Все още има десетки въпросителни и неизвестни, с които е необходимо да се съобразя и справя, но това, което е най-важно, е че имам любовта и подкрепата на семейството си. Скоро ще споделя и кратка програма на първите турнири, на които планирам да участвам. Благодаря ви за вниманието и подкрепата, които ми дарявате вече повече от 15 години, означават наистина много. ............................................................ Dear All, I would like to share an exciting news with you. For the past 3 months I have been intensively training, in order to compete at a professional level again. It wasn’t an easy deceison, considering the extend of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account , but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family. I will soon share with you a short schedule of the tournaments that I am planing to play. I would also like to thank everyone who has been supporting me throughout my tennis journey for the past 15 years. It truly means a lot and it is definitely a source of inspiration!
Pironkova, who gave birth to a son in March 2018, attained her career-best ranking of World No. 31 in 2010. It was in the same year she became the first Bulgarian woman to make it to the semi-final of a Grand Slam in nearly 20 years when she reached the last four of Wimbledon.