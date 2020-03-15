Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to international tennis

Bulgarian tennis star Tsvetana Pironkova is all set to make a return to professional tennis after a gap of three years.

The 32-year-old, who made her last appearance at the tennis court during the Wimbledon championship in 2017, revealed the plans of her return via an Instagram post.

Posting a picture of herself in a tennis dress, Pironkova informed that she has been training intensively for the last three months in order to compete at a professional level again.

"I would like to share an exciting news with you. For the past 3 months, I have been intensively training, in order to compete at a professional level again.It wasn’t an easy decision, considering the extent of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account, but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family," she wrote on her official Instagram post.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist further confirmed that she would soon reveal a short fixture of the tournaments in which she would be taking part in.

Pironkova, who gave birth to a son in March 2018, attained her career-best ranking of World No. 31 in 2010. It was in the same year she became the first Bulgarian woman to make it to the semi-final of a Grand Slam in nearly 20 years when she reached the last four of Wimbledon.