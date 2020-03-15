हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tsvetana Pironkova

Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to international tennis

Bulgarian tennis star Tsvetana Pironkova is all set to make a return to professional tennis after a gap of three years. 

Bulgaria&#039;s Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to international tennis
Image Credits: Instagram

Bulgarian tennis star Tsvetana Pironkova is all set to make a return to professional tennis after a gap of three years. 

The 32-year-old, who made her last appearance at the tennis court during the Wimbledon championship in 2017, revealed the plans of her return via an Instagram post. 

Posting a picture of herself in a tennis dress, Pironkova informed that she has been training intensively for the last three months in order to compete at a professional level again.  

"I would like to share an exciting news with you. For the past 3 months, I have been intensively training, in order to compete at a professional level again.It wasn’t an easy decision, considering the extent of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account, but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family," she wrote on her official Instagram post. 

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist further confirmed that she would soon reveal a short fixture of the tournaments in which she would be taking part in. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Здравейте, скъпи приятели! Бих искала да споделя с вас една вълнуваща новина. От близо 3 месеца провеждам активна подготовка, с цел участие на турнирите от веригата на WTA през този сезон. Не беше лесно да взема това решение, имайки предвид мащаба на предизвикателството. Все още има десетки въпросителни и неизвестни, с които е необходимо да се съобразя и справя, но това, което е най-важно, е че имам любовта и подкрепата на семейството си. Скоро ще споделя и кратка програма на първите турнири, на които планирам да участвам. Благодаря ви за вниманието и подкрепата, които ми дарявате вече повече от 15 години, означават наистина много.  ............................................................ Dear All, I would like to share an exciting news with you. For the past 3 months I have been intensively training, in order to compete at a professional level again. It wasn’t an easy deceison, considering the extend of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account , but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family. I will soon share with you a short schedule of the tournaments that I am planing to play. I would also like to thank everyone who has been supporting me throughout my tennis journey for the past 15 years. It truly means a lot and it is definitely a source of inspiration! 

A post shared by Tsvetana Pironkova (@tpironkova) on

Pironkova, who gave birth to a son in March 2018, attained her career-best ranking of World No. 31 in 2010. It was in the same year she became the first Bulgarian woman to make it to the semi-final of a Grand Slam in nearly 20 years when she reached the last four of Wimbledon. 

 

 

 

Tags:
Tsvetana PironkovaWimbledonInstagramBulgariaTennis
Next
Story

Indian Wells tournament postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, Sumit Nagal questions late announcement

Must Watch

PT8M50S

234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India