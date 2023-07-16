Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Live

Novak Djokovic eyes his record-extending 24th Grand Slam when he meets young and aspiring Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men’s singles match at Wimbledon 2023. If Djokovic wins on Sunday, it will be his record-tying eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row. But Alcaraz will use his energy, youth and skills to stop the defending champion. The Spanish World No 1 would also want to avenge the loss in the final of the French Open 2023. It is not always easy vs Djokovic as the history suggests but there could be a wind of change at the All England Club on Sunday.

This will be a rematch of a semifinal at the French Open last month. It was a thriller for two sets, which the players split, but then Alcaraz was overcome by full body cramps and Djokovic ran away with the last two sets 6-1, 6-1 en route to claiming the title in Paris.

Djokovic is a machine-like human. His athleticism, ability to deal with pressure is what makes his special. On the othe hand, Alcaraz’s biggest strength is his youth, something that Novak lacks but isn’t afraid of. The Spaniard packs a punch with his forehands, is quite a powerful server too. These two have met each other twice before and the score if 1-1 tie right now. Alcaraz defeated the Serb at Madrid 2022. Last month, Djokovic beat Alcaraz to win French Open. The man who wins on Sunday also retains or becomes the World No 1 in ATP rankings.

A shot at greatness awaits.



Experience one of sport's most iconic walks, narrated by a man who knows it better than most



_ @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/2DzgtPFXOx— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will take place from earliest at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Sunday, July 16.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final be livestreamed in India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 men's final will be livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar in India