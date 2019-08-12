Fatigued Rafael Nadal pulls out of Cincinnati Open

After clinching a record-extending 35th ATP Masters 1000 title by winning Rogers Cup in Montreal on Monday, world number two Rafael Nadal has pulled out of this week's Cincinnati Open for the second year in a row.

The Spaniard tennis maestro announced his withdrawal from the event just a few hours after lifting his fifth Canadian Masters 1000 crown with a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the summit showdown of the men's singles event that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Confirming the news, the Western and Southern Open tweeted that 2013 champion and world number two Nadal won't be taking part in this year's Cincinnati due to fatigue as he looks to keep himself fit ahead of the US Open, which is slated to begin on August 26.

The tournament organisers also confirmed that Bianca Andreescu of Canada has also withdrawn from the tournament due to change in schedule. 19-year-old Andreescu became the first player from her country to lift the trophy in the women's singles event of the Rogers Cup after American tennis ace Serena Williams retired hurt during the summit showdown between the two players in Montreal on Sunday evening.

"World No.2 Rafael Nadal, our 2013 champion, has withdrawn from #CincyTennis citing fatigue. Bianca Andreescu has also withdrawn due to a change in schedule. We wish you both the best and hope to see you next year," the Western & Southern Open wrote on their official Twitter handle.

By winning in Montreal, Nadal lifted his third tour-level trophy of the year after sealing wins at Rome and Roland Garros earlier this year. The win will also see Nadal surge up to the top spot when the updated ATP rankings are released later on Monday.

Meanwhile, Andreescu, who was playing her first tournament since a withdrawal from the second round of Roland Garros in late May, will move from 27th spot to 14th position when an updated WTA rankings are released on Monday.