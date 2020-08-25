हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Open

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko opts out of US Open

The 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko joins a list of high-profile names to withdraw from the US Open 2020 

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko opts out of US Open
Image credits: Twitter/@WTA

New York: Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the U. Open, organisers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who won her only major in 2017 at Roland Garros but has slipped to No 42 in the world rankings, last played on the WTA Tour in February at the Qatar Open where she reached the last 16.

Six of the world`s top 10 women have already withdrawn from the US Open, which begins next week and will be played in a `bio-secure bubble` to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Top-ranked Ash Barty, world number two Simona Halep, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic have all decided to skip the event in New York.

Tags:
US OpenUS Open 2020Jelena OstapenkoTennisCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Western and Southern Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov crash out in first round of men's doubles event
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 See when CBI will interrogate rhea