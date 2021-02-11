Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee expecting first child

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tennis

The Dane married the two-time NBA All-Star Lee, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, in June 2019. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open to silence critics who said she could not win at the Grand Slam level. 

Former tennis world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki (right) with husband David Lee. (Source: Twitter)

Former tennis world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired NBA star David Lee, on Wednesday announced they are expecting their first child, a girl. 

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June!” Wozniacki tweeted to her 3 million followers alongside a photo that showed sonogram pictures, a stuffed animal and baby sneakers.

The Dane married the two-time NBA All-Star Lee, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, in June 2019. 

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open to silence critics who said she could not win at the Grand Slam level after twice falling in the final of the U.S. Open. She retired following the 2020 Australian Open. 

Twice, Wozniacki finished the year as world No. 1, in 2010 and 2011, and altogether spent 71 weeks atop the rankings, ninth most since the WTA started keeping track in 1975. 

Despite her success on tour, it wasn’t until 2018 Wozniacki broke through at a Grand Slam. That year, she beat Simona Halep in a terrific three-set final to capture the Australian Open. 

Wozniacki won 30 titles in total, notably taking home the championship at the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore.

