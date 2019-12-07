Caroline Wozniacki to retire from tennis after 2020 Australian Open

Danish tennis star and former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki has announced that she would bid adieu to tennis following next month's first major of the season, Australian Open.

Announcing the news on her official Instagram account, the 29-year-old said that she has accomplished everything she had dreamt of on the court and now the time has come to focus on the other things.

"I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done," Wozniackihas wrote on Instagram post.

"So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you!" she added.

Wozniackihas further said that she now wants to shift her focus on family life with her husband and former NBA champion David Lee besides also engaging in raising awareness of the auto-immune disease she suffers from, rheumatoid arthritis.

"I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward," the Danish star added.

Wozniacki, who began her professional career at the age of 15 in 2005, has bagged a total of 30 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) titles in her glorious career. However, Wozniacki's only Grand Slam singles title came in Melbourne last year.

Wozniacki made it to the No.1 spot in the WTA rankings in October 2010 and she went on to spend 71 weeks as the world's best player.

Meanwhile, the Australian Open is slated to take place from January 20 to February 2, 2020.