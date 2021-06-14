हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
French Open 2021

French Open 2021: Sachin Tendulkar and others celebrate Novak Djokovic’s triumph

Novak Djokovic edged out an inspired Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after fighting for more than four hours. The win ensured Djokovic received praise from all quarters for his magnificent effort.

French Open 2021: Sachin Tendulkar and others celebrate Novak Djokovic’s triumph
Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman were full of praise for 2021 French Open champion Novak Djokovic. (Source: Twitter)

On Sunday (June 13) at Roland Garros in Paris, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic proved why he is considered one of the legends of the game, when he came back after conceding the first two sets to clinch the French Open 2021 title. It was a match for the ages as the top seed was stretched to the limit. With the win, Djokovic bagged his 19th Major and second French Open title.

Djokovic edged out an inspired Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after fighting for more than four hours. The win ensured Djokovic received praise from all quarters for his magnificent effort. Even the cricketers lavished praise on Djokovic, who is quite popular all across the globe.

After his performance floored many, Sachin Tendulkar reacted to his style of play and lauded the Serb. He wrote, “WHAT A FINAL! Exploding head. Great comeback by Novak after some tough matches. He was physically strong, tactically smart & mentally tough..that’s where he won the Final. Amazing game by  @steftsitsipas & I’m sure he’ll win a handful of Grand Slams in the years to come.”

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

 

Three time champion, Gustavo Kuerten of Brazil wrote, “What a final!!!! Bravo, @djokernole!!! Congratulations for your second @rolandgarros title!!!”

Straight after his victory over the 22-year-old, Djokovic delivered a special message for his fans, especially from his home country – Serbia. “I would like to send my big regards to all the people in Serbia who have supported me and to everyone who has come out to watch us. It has been an unforgettable few moments for me in my life and my career. I will definitely remember these last 48 hours in my life,” the 19-time Grand Slam champion said in an on-court interview.

