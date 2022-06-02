Cracks have appeared in Iga Swiatek’s armour in her last two French Open matches, but it is still hard to see past the Polish world number one as the hot favourite at Roland Garros as she gears up for her semi-final in Paris. The 21-year-old Swiatek has won 33 games in a row and should she see off Russian Daria Kasatkina on Thursday she will match Serena Williams’s winning run from 2013.

The 2020 champion, looking to become only the fourth woman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup more than once since 2000 – after Serena Williams, Justine Henin and Maria Sharapova – has dropped one set and showed some early nerves in the quarter-finals.

But she appears to be in another league tennis-wise, and Kasaktina, who has a powerful forehand and a strong baseline game, will need to be mentally tough and find a way other than through groundstrokes to throw the Pole off course. Kasatkina, 25, will be playing in her first major semi-finals and seems to like her chances despite having lost all three of her matches against Swiatek this year in straight sets.

“We played few times this year, but I mean OK, I lost those matches, but that was a different story. It was a hard court, beginning of the year, I was not in the same shape as I am now,” she said. “So I cannot compare what we are going to have tomorrow and what we had in February, March when we were playing. So it`s going to be a completely different match.”

One thing is certain: Kasatkina will need to be ready from the first point. “I kind of want to start from the beginning and maybe take advantage of what I know about her game,” said Swiatek.

“The main key for me is to just play my tennis and play aggressively and try to dominate from the beginning.”

In the other semi-final, American 18th seed Coco Gauff, who has been maturing into a solid claycourt player, faces Italian Martina Trevisan.

When is French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina taking place?

The French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina will take place on Thursday (June 2).

What time is the French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina?

The French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina will start at 630pm IST on Thursday.

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina?

The French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live telecast of Roland Garros in India will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.

Where can I livestream French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina?

The French Open 2022 semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina is available on livestream on SonyLiv website and app.