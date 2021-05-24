French Open: Denis Shapovalov pulls out of Grand Slam due to shoulder injury

Canadian Denis Shapovalov said on Sunday he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury. The world number 14 lost to Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-6(6) 6-4 in Saturday’s Geneva Open final.

“I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal (sic) from @rolandgarros,” he tweeted.

“Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros.”

Shapovalov reached the second round at the French Open last year. He is the latest player to withdraw from the claycourt Grand Slam, which begins on May 30, after former champions Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep also pulled out because of injuries.

Sumit Nagal to face Macorca in 1st round of qualifiers

India’s top tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Roberto Macorca of Italy in the first round of French Open qualifiers on Tuesday (May 25). Nagal, ranked 142 currently, will face Macorca (ranked 191) for the first time. The Indian has won two and lost five matches on the ATP Tour this season. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open this year after qualifying for the second round of the US Open in 2020.

The Jhajjar-born player is yet to make the main round at the Roland Garros. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is ranked 149, will take on Germany`s Oscar Otte (ranked 152) while Ramkumar Ramanathan, currently ranked 215, will begin campaign against Michael Mmoh (ranked 168) of USA.

In women’s singles event, Ankita Raina will face Australia’s Anastasia Rodionova in the opening qualifying match late on Monday (May 24).

Ankita is yet to make the main draw of the singles event at any Grand Slam. Earlier this year, she became the fifth Indian woman to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam when played the first round doubles at the Australian Open.

(with agency inputs)