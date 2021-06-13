French Open: Relentless Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 19th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic added his 19th Grand Slam title in his trophy cabinet as the world no 1 on Sunday defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, to win the French Open 2021. The Serb, who initially went down in the opening two sets, produced a remarkable comeback and went to wrap the contest 6(6)-7(8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

With this win, the Serb has now become the first man to clinch all the four majors (Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open, French Open) at least twice.

Tsitsipas kicked-off the show in a commanding note and forced the first set into tie-breakers and eventually went on to win it. He continued his impressive show in the second set and completed it within half an hour with score reading 6-2.

However, a relentless Djokovic crafted his comeback in a similar, or in an even commanding manner, as the Serb over-hauled Tsitsipas in both the following set, thus pushing the contest further.

Before the start of the fourth set, the 22-year-old Greek requested the trainer to come on court to manipulate and massage his lower back. But that intervention failed to revive Tsitsipas` fortunes and Djokovic was virtually unchallenged in the fourth set.

The Serb broke decisively for a 2-1 lead in the decider before securing the win in four hours and 11 minutes.

Djokovic last won the French Open title in 2016 triumph and the victory on Sunday handed the 34-year-old Serbian his 19th Grand Slam title – one short of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer’s men’s record.