Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wishes former Pakistan paceman Waqar Younis on wedding anniversary

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza extended greetings to former Pakistan paceman Waqar Younis on Twitter on his 21st wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Sania, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, retweeted a post by Waqar’s wife Faryal Waqar, writing, “Awee.. happy anniversary to two of my fav.”

Waqar Younis also retweeted her wife's post and wrote “Bus Kar Paglii Abb Rulaa Ge Kya LOVE you always. Thank you for all the sacrifices. Happy 21st Wedding anniversary.”

Awee.. happy anniversary to two of my fav https://t.co/GfBdrMdl2O — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 10, 2021

Waqar Younis was one of the leading paceman from Pakistan, picking up 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI scalps in a career spanning 14 years. Younis also captained the Pakistan side and was the head coach for some time as well.

“Happy 21st anniversary.We spend so much time apart as we always seem 2 come 2nd 2 ur passion 4 work,I'm still hanging around bc u make me proud of what u do & who u r.I wouldn't have it any other way. So 4 all the sacrifices, good & bad times,4 all the times to come," Faryal Waqar had written.

Last month, Sania Mirza had revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and spoke about her fight against the virus that has caused a pandemic.

“Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began. I had contracted covid 19. I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience,” Sania wrote on January 19.

“This virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks,wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together,” she had written.