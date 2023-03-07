Indian Wells Masters: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Amid Visa Row

The 22-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, as reported by Skysports. The organisers confirmed on Sunday in an indication that the world number one's application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the US might have failed.

A statement from Indian Wells organisers released on Sunday read, "World No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field."Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, appealed to the US government in February for a special exception to be granted so that he may compete in this week`s tournament in Indian Wells and the subsequent one in Miami.

The United States now forbids the entry of unvaccinated foreign nationals; as a result, Djokovic was unable to attend the US Open in New York last year. (Watch: MC Stan Raps In Sania Mirza's Farewell Match In Hyderabad, Video Goes Viral)

It would be "disgraceful," according to Tommy Haas, director of the Indian Wells tournament if Djokovic were denied entry this year. Five times in the past, Djokovic has triumphed at Indian Wells, most recently in 2016.

The Serb, who also skipped the Australian Open in 2022 because of his immunization status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid vaccine.

The current world number 1 equalled Rafael Nadal's grand slam singles title record of 22 majors by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023 in January. He can now surpass Nadal at the French Open later this year. Nadal is currently recovering from injury and he will look to defend his title when he comes back to full fitness.

The 35-year-old is now scheduled to return to action on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April after suffering his first defeat of the year when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals in Dubai last week.