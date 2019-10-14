close

Lakshya Sen

India's Lakshya Sen clinches maiden BWF World Tour title in Netherlands

Lakshya, who bagged the Belgian Open title last month, is currently ranked 72nd spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

India&#039;s Lakshya Sen clinches maiden BWF World Tour title in Netherlands
Courtesy: Twitter (@lakshya_sen)

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched his maiden Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title after beating Japan's Yusuke Onodera in the final of the Dutch Open at Almere in Netherlands on Sunday evening. 

After going down in the opening game, the 18-year-old Indian shuttler rebounded strongly against her Japanese opponent 15-21, 21-14, 21-15 in the summit showdown of the tournament that lasted a little more than an hour. 

On Saturday, Lakshya had booked her place in the final of the men's singles event in Netherlands with a comfortable straight games win 21-12, 21-9 win over Felix Burestedt of Sweden in the semi-final clash.

In 2017, Lakshya had finished as the runner-up in the 2017 edition of the Nationals besides making a semi-final finish in the last edition. 

The Indian shuttler had also won the 2018 Asian Junior Championship besides clinching a silver and a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics and World Junior Championship, respectively last year. He ended his season with a title at the TATA Open.

Lakshya, who bagged the Belgian Open title last month, is currently ranked 72nd spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Tags:
Lakshya SenBWF World TourDutch Openbadminton
