Laver Cup postponed to 2021 to avoid clash with French Open

The 2020 edition of the Laver Cup has been pushed back a year in order to avoid any clash with the French Open, which was earlier rescheduled to September 20 to October 4 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup, which was founded and organised by 20-time Grand Slam champion and Swiss great Roger Federer, was slated to take place from September 25 to 27 this year.

However, Federer now confirmed that the tournament will now take place in 2021 for the first time at TD Garden in Boston.

"It's unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it's the right thing to do for everyone concerned," Federer said in a press release.

"Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021,” the tennis star added.

Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick, on the other hand, said that they have decided to call off the event as of now in order to provide certainty for the fans, players, sponsors, broadcasters among others who are related to the tournament amid COVID-19.

"We wanted to call it now to provide certainty for our fans as well as our players, sponsors, broadcasters, partners, staff, volunteers and of course the great city of Boston. We thank them all for their unwavering dedication, hard work, support and understanding and we can't wait to bring happier times to Boston in 2021,” he said.

Notably, the French Open was originally scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7.

Earlier, the All England Club had announced that this year’s Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since World War II due to coronavirus fear. The 134th edition of the championships will now take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.