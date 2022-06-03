3 June 2022, 21:57 PM Nadal reaches French Open final, Zverev retires hurt An unfortunate end to an extraordinary game of Tennis as injured Alexander Zverev has been forced to retire. Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/92f8AhegIQ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022

3 June 2022, 21:47 PM Another tie-breaker coming up We are witnessing an edge of the seat thriller as the second set also goes in the tie-breaker. From 3-5 Zverev managed to make it 6-5 but fails to maintain the lead as the set goes into another tie-breaker. 3 hours. Not even 2 sets. — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022

3 June 2022, 20:06 PM Nadal takes first set in tie-breaker It's the stare for us #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0kdXSHvdp1 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022

3 June 2022, 19:35 PM It's time for a tie-breaker Four strong serves help Zverev make it 6-6 to take the game into tie-breaker. Tie-break. — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022

3 June 2022, 19:10 PM Nadal takes lead for first time Nadal has bounced back strong taking the lead for the first time in the game. Nadal made it 5-4, with two consecutive serves on T. Nadal on the top in the first set after staying behind for most of the time.

3 June 2022, 18:57 PM Zverev takes 4-2 lead in first set With 40-0, Zverev made it 3-1 but Nadal delivers the first dominant service of the game to make it 2-3. Zverev again holds his serve to make it 4-2.

3 June 2022, 18:30 PM Zverev makes a bold start After winning the toss Zverev asked Nadal to make the first serve. Zverev managed to break the serve and hold his serve in the second game. Nadal managed to bounce back by claiming the first game of the night in the third one.

3 June 2022, 17:52 PM Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Head to Head Rafael Nadal - 6 Alexander Zverev - 3

3 June 2022, 17:52 PM Nadal's performance on his birthday Win - 6 lose - 1

3 June 2022, 16:56 PM Most Clay Wins (2020-22) Ruud - 65

Tsitsipas - 51

Schwartzman - 47

Djokovic - 43 Most Clay Titles (2020-22) Ruud - 7

Alcaraz/Djokovic - 4

Garin/Nadal/Tsitsipas - 3

3 June 2022, 16:53 PM Player - ATP Tour Wins (2017-22) Zverev - 277

Djokovic - 254

Nadal - 250

Medvedev - 236

Tsitsipas - 222

