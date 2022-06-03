हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 semi-final Highlights: Injured Zverev retires hurt as Nadal reaches 14th final

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2022 semifinal on his 36th birthday on Friday (June 3).  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 3, 2022 - 22:01
Comments |
Source/Twitter

After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. The Spaniard's biggest hurdle in his quest for a record 14th title at Roland Garros was defending champion Djokovic but Nadal overcame the world number one in a vintage quarter-final. Zverev will have a chance to spoil the birthday party for Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, and victory for the third seed would keep the Olympic champion on course for a maiden major title and the chance to climb to the top of the rankings.

 

 

 

3 June 2022, 21:57 PM

Nadal reaches French Open final, Zverev retires hurt

An unfortunate end to an extraordinary game of Tennis as injured Alexander Zverev has been forced to retire. Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final. 

3 June 2022, 21:47 PM

Another tie-breaker coming up

We are witnessing an edge of the seat thriller as the second set also goes in the tie-breaker. From 3-5 Zverev managed to make it 6-5 but fails to maintain the lead as the set goes into another tie-breaker. 

3 June 2022, 21:27 PM

3 June 2022, 20:09 PM

Second Set - Nadal 3-4 Zeverev

3 June 2022, 20:06 PM

Nadal takes first set in tie-breaker

 

3 June 2022, 20:02 PM

3 June 2022, 19:54 PM

3 June 2022, 19:35 PM

It's time for a tie-breaker

Four strong serves help  Zverev make it 6-6 to take the game into tie-breaker. 

3 June 2022, 19:34 PM

3 June 2022, 19:10 PM

Nadal takes lead for first time 

Nadal has bounced back strong taking the lead for the first time in the game. Nadal made it 5-4, with two consecutive serves on T. Nadal on the top in the first set after staying behind for most of the time. 

 

 

3 June 2022, 19:09 PM

3 June 2022, 18:57 PM

Zverev takes 4-2 lead in first set

With 40-0, Zverev made it 3-1 but Nadal delivers the first dominant service of the game to make it 2-3. Zverev again holds his serve to make it 4-2. 

3 June 2022, 18:57 PM

3 June 2022, 18:30 PM

Zverev makes a bold start

After winning the toss Zverev asked Nadal to make the first serve. Zverev managed to break the serve and hold his serve in the second game. Nadal managed to bounce back by claiming the first game of the night in the third one.

3 June 2022, 17:54 PM

3 June 2022, 17:52 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev Head to Head

Rafael Nadal - 6

Alexander Zverev - 3

3 June 2022, 17:52 PM

Nadal's performance on his birthday

Win - 6

lose - 1

3 June 2022, 16:56 PM

Most Clay Wins (2020-22)

  • Ruud - 65
  • Tsitsipas - 51
  • Schwartzman - 47
  • Djokovic - 43  

Most Clay Titles (2020-22)

 

  • Ruud - 7
  • Alcaraz/Djokovic - 4
  • Garin/Nadal/Tsitsipas - 3

 

3 June 2022, 16:53 PM

Player - ATP Tour Wins (2017-22)

Zverev - 277
Djokovic - 254
Nadal - 250
Medvedev - 236
Tsitsipas - 222
 

3 June 2022, 16:50 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match in the French Open 2022 semi-final. For live updates stay tuned. 

