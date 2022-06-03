After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title The Spaniard’s biggest hurdle in his quest for a record 14th title at Roland Garros was defending champion Djokovic but Nadal overcame the world number one in a vintage quarter-final.

Zverev will have a chance to spoil the birthday party for Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, and victory for the third seed would keep the Olympic champion on course for a maiden major title and the chance to climb to the top of the rankings. In the second semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway will slug it out for a maiden final place at Roland Garros.

"Another big challenge is coming tomorrow"@RafaelNadal looks ahead to his semi-final:#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

Victory over the 33-year-old Cilic would make Ruud the first player from Norway to reach a Grand Slam singles final. Nadal holds a 6-3 head-to-head record against the 25-year-old Zverev with the Spaniard winning four out of five times they have met on clay.

The left-hander, who won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st major title, will be fully focused. “I am not the kind of guy and player that emotionally goes high and low. I am very stable, I think, emotionally,” Nadal said.

Zverev, who reached the 2020 US Open final, beat a first top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam in 12 attempts when he took down Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, ranked sixth, in the quarter-finals.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander feels the Parisian weather is going to play a key role. “I am expecting a very close match. I think the weather conditions are going to be extremely important,” Eurosport tennis expert Wilander said. “For once the sun and the heat is not going to favour Nadal.”

