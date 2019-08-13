Montreal winner Rafael Nadal retains 2nd spot, Novak Djokovic stays atop

Spanish tennis maestro Rafael Nadal retained his world number two spot in the latest Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings released on Monday, after clinching a record-extending 35th ATP Masters 1000 title at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion lifted his fifth Canadian Masters 1000 crown with a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the summit showdown of the men's singles event that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

However, the win was not enough for Nadal to climb up to the numero-uno spot as he continued to stay at the second position with 7,945 points, the ATP official webiste reported.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has not played any tournament since his thrilling five-set victory over Roger Federer in the longest final in the history of Wimbledon that lasted for more than four hours, is comfortably standing at the top spot with 12,325 points.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Austria's Dominic Thiem are standing at the third and fourth place, respectively.

Medvedev's runner-up finish at the Canadian Open saw him move from ninth to eighth spot in the updated rankings for men's singles.

The current ATP top 10 are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12,325 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,945 points

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,460 points

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,925 points

5. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4,040 points

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,005 points

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 3,455 points

8. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 3,230 points

9. Karen Khachanov (Russia) 2,890 points

10. Fabio Fognini (Italy) 2,555 points