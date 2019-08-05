Nick Kyrgios edges past Daniil Medvedev to win Citi Open title

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios overcame early back spasms to brush aside World No. 10 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets and win the ongoing Citi Open title at Washington D.C on Monday.

The 24-year-old didn't face a single break point and smashed 18 aces to seal a narrow 7-6(6), 7-6(4) win over Russian tennis player Medvedev in a clash that lasted a little over one and a half hour.

With the win, Kyrgios has lifted his second ATP title of the season and sixth overall. He had earlier won the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC in Acapulco in March this year.

Following the win, Kyrgios admitted that it was honestly a week to remember for him.

"This has honestly been one of my favourite weeks of my life. I've made massive strides.I started becoming friends with the smoothie guy, he knew what smoothie I wanted. I was playing ping pong with some kids before I'm playing. You guys were amazing. It was honestly a week to remember," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted the Australian tennis star as saying.

Kyrgios further said that he has proved himself as well as people backing him that he could still produce tennis at the highest level.

“I’ve had people behind me, backing me, and they never lost faith in me even when I lost faith in myself. This week means a lot. It’s great to get the win, but I’ve proved to myself and the people backing me that I can still produce at the highest level,"

The victory also saw Kyrgios improve to 5-1 against top 10 players in the ATP rankings this season. The Australian tennis star will now gain 500 ATP Rankings points and is expected to break into the top 30 when the updated rankings will be released on Monday.