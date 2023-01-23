Nick Kyrgios give BIG update on his injury, posts THIS from hospital after pulling out of Australian Open 2023 - Check

Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew from the Australian Open after having knee surgery, would be trying "everything he can" to return to tennis. On January 16, the tennis pro announced he would be pulling out of the Grand Slam, citing a knee issue that prohibited him from competing for the first time since his 2014 debut. On Monday morning, the World No. 21 announced he would be having surgery by posting a video of himself getting ready for the procedure on his Instagram story. He had a paralabral cyst removed and his lateral meniscus cleaned up with an arthroscopic operation. After undergoing knee surgery on Monday, Nick Kyrgios posted an update from the hospital.

When the procedure was over, Kyrgios posted once more shortly after 3 o'clock. "I'll be making every effort to resume my best efforts," he wrote. "I adore you, to the actual ones checking in and delivering the energies." On January 16, Kyrgios held a press conference where he revealed he has a parameniscal cyst forming in his left meniscus as a result of a tiny tear in his lateral meniscus.

The Australian Open, he claimed, was among his career's "most meaningful competitions," therefore his choice to withdraw from it wasn't an easy one. I'm definitely really unhappy," he remarked before acknowledging that the timing was just unfortunate. Due to a knee injury, the tennis player was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open. Will Maher, a physiotherapist, told the media that Kyrgios had made every effort to be able to participate in the competition. He claimed that the tennis pro even tried to empty the cyst a week before a match in the hopes that it would ease some strain.

“We used the charity event against Novak as a gauge to see if he could compete at that highest level. He didn’t pull up great and he still tried to give himself every chance in the following days to have subsequent training,” Mr Maher said. “But it was clear that with each passing session he was getting sorer and sorer.” Mr Maher said he wanted to prevent Kyrgios – who would be heading back to Canberra for the surgery – from suffering from further injury.