Tennis

Novak Djokovic being kept as prisoner in Australia, says tennis star's mother

Djokovic, the 34-year-old Grand Slam winner from Serbia, was granted a medical exemption to get around a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all players and their support teams taking part in the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic being kept as prisoner in Australia, says tennis star&#039;s mother
(Source: Twitter)

Belgrade: The mother of tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday accused Australia authorities of keeping her son like a "prisoner" in "terrible" accommodation, adding that their treatment of her son was "unfair".

But his visa for entry into Australia was revoked on Thursday, after he was detained at the airport for about eight hours.

He was put into an immigration detention hotel and faces deportation, although his lawyers have challenged the visa ruling in court.

Djokovic came within one victory of sweeping all four of last year's Grand Slam tennis tournaments and entered 2022 needing one title to set the men's record of 21 major championships.

The visa standoff might mean he won't get the chance to pursue that mark at the Australian Open when play begins on January 17.

