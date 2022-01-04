हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australian Open

Novak Djokovic to defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination

Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not but now the star player is set to feature in the season's first Grand Slam after being granted a medical exemption.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic (Source: Twitter)

World number one Novak Djokovic confirmed on Tuesday (January 4) he would defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park this month after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic, who had declined to reveal his COVID-19 vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Grand Slam due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules.

Djokovic said he spent fantastic quality time with his family and is now looking forward to the 2022 season.

"Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet," Djokovic captioned the post on Instagram.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with exemption permission. Let's go 2022," the Serbian player said on Instagram.

Last week, the Serbian tennis star pulled out of the 16-country 2022 ATP Cup.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has arrived in Melbourne ahead of the season's first Grand Slam, Australian Open. The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

