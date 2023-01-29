topStoriesenglish2566951
Novak Djokovic Equals Rafael Nadal's Record, Wins 22nd Grand Slam With Australian Open 2023 Title

Novak Djokovic did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19

Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night. The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus. Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Grand Slam Titles

Rafa Nadal has 22 major championships and now Djokovic has equaled his record with his 10th Australian Open title. His 22 major championships, which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the US Open and two from the French Open, are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis. (With PTI inputs)

