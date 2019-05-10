Novak Djokovic reaches Madrid Open semis after Marin Cilic's withdrawal

World number one Novak Djokovic stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Madrid Open after Croatian tennis star Marin Cilic withdrew ahead of their last-eight clash of the men's singles event due to food poisoning on Friday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 30-year-old announced his withdrawal from his 20th Head-to-Head meeting with Djokovic before expressing his disappointment for finishing his campaign in such a way.

"Dear fans, @mutuamadridopen organizers, @DjokerNole I am sorry to announce that I must withdraw from today's match. I have had a terrible night dealing with a case of food poisoning. I am extremely disappointed to have my time in Madrid end in this way. Thank you for the support," Cilic wrote on Twitter.

With Cilic's withdrawal, Djokovic has booked his place in the semi-finals at the Caja Magica for the sixth time. He had earlier lifted the title here in 2011 and 2016.

The Serbian tennis star had earlier reached the quarter-final of the tournament following a 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) win over French player Jeremy Chardy.

Djokovic, who is enjoying his 250th week at the top of the men’s Association for Tennis Professional (ATP) rankings, will continue his quest for the 62nd title when he locks horns with the winner of other semi-final clashes between fourth-seeded Swiss Roger Federer and fifth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem.