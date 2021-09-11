Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, US Open 2021 semi-final LIVE streaming, TV channel and match timings: Novak Djokovic's campaign at the ongoing US Open has not been one of the best and fans have seen the Serb struggle in his way to the semi-finals of the event. Standing against the World no 1, who is on the hunt to complete a 'Calendar Slam', will be a Alexander Zverev.

Zverev will look to make the most out of the clash considering Djokovic's lacklustre run at the tournament. The German, who is facing Djokovic for the first time since his knockout win over the Serb at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, will look for motivation from that contest and would aim to repeat the feat.

While Djokovic is two wins away from becoming the second man in the Open Era to win the Calendar Slam, his opponent Zverev is aiming to lift his maiden Grand Slam silverware.

Here are all the details of Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev semi-final at US Open 2021:

When will the US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev be played?

The US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev is scheduled to start at 04:30 am on Saturday morning.

Where will the US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev be played?

The US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev?

The US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will telecast LIVE on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev?

The live streaming of US Open 2021 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be available on the Hotstar app and website.