Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE streaming: US Open men's final preview, match timings and how to watch in India

US Open men's final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE streaming details: Russia's Daniil Medvedev will look to deny Serbian Novak Djokovic his 21st major when the two clash in US Open men's final on Sunday. After two runner-up finishes in major finals, 25-year-old Medvedev is more than ready to join the club of Grand Slam champions and begin building his own legacy on tennis' greatest stage.

Twice before, the world No. 2 Medvedev has done his best to overcome heavy odds in a Grand Slam final -- at Flushing Meadows two years ago, when he came close against Spain's Rafael Nadal and at this year's Australian Open, where Djokovic comfortably beat him.

Novak Djokovic is one win from tennis history. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

If Medvedev wins, he will become the first Russian man to triumph at this level since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open. He has dropped just one set in this campaign -- to qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

It has been a far more straightforward run to his second US Open final than two years ago, when only two of his six matches en route to the final came in straight sets.

Djokovic leads the pair's ATP head-to-head 5-3, including their only meeting this season for the first of his three majors this season.

Here are the complete details from the US Open men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev:

- with IANS inputs