Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena donate 1 million euros to fight coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

World No.1 tennis star Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have made a donation of one million euros as a part of their contribution in fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the world.

Confirming the same via his official Twitter handle, the Serbian player said that the funds will be used to purchase ventilators and medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia.

"My wife @jelenadjokovic and I have donated 1 million euros via @novakfoundation for the purchase of medical equipment to help fight #COVID19 in Serbia. We are in this together," Djokovic tweeted.

— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 27, 2020

Earlier, Djokovic had labelled the current situation as very challenging while urging people to stay at home in order to avoid the futher spread of the novel virus.

"I pray for the health and healing of you. Please stay at home in quarantine and help frontline medical people to help all the people infected and in need. Let`s not burden them in these critical times more than they already are," he had said in an Instagram post.

On Friday, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar came forward and decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in their fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu also donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of her contribution towards India's continuous fight against the pandemic.