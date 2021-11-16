हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's record of becoming World No.1 seven-times unlikely to repeat, says Pete Sampras

Novak Djokovic's childhood idol Pete Sampras praised the Serbian for his hard work and trophies, clearly stating that no one in the future is likely to repeat what Novak Djokovic has achieved so far.

Novak Djokovic&#039;s record of becoming World No.1 seven-times unlikely to repeat, says Pete Sampras
Novak Djokovic with ATP World No.1 trophy. (Source: Twitter)

American great Pete Sampras said he does not expect any player to match Novak Djokovic's feat of winning the men's year-end world number one ranking seven times.

Earlier this month the 34-year-old Serbian broke a tie with his childhood idol, Sampras, by clinching the year-end ranking for a record seventh time during his title-winning run at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris.

Djokovic was presented with the year-end world number one trophy on Monday in Turin, Italy, after his victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the season-ending ATP Finals. "I was 'The Man' for those number of years, and he's been 'The Man' even more so," said Sampras, who won 14 major singles titles before retiring after the 2002 U.S. Open, was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

"I think he's been more consistent, he's won more events, he's got more majors. I could go on and on talking about his career. I don't think you will see (seven year-end number ones) again." Djokovic is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 major singles titles.

