Paris Masters 2020 to go ahead as scheduled amid coronavirus pandemic

The French Tennis Federation (FTF) has confirmed that this year's Paris Masters will go ahead as per schedule in October-November amid coronavirus crises.

The tournament organisers took to their official Twitter handle to inform that the Paris Master will take place as planned from October 31 to November 8 at the Accor Arena.

"The French Tennis Federation confirms that the Rolex Paris Masters 2020, scheduled for 31 October to 8 November at the Accor Arena, will be going ahead.#RolexParisMasters," the Paris Masters tweeted along with a picture of the stadium.

The organisers further confirmed that a total of 1,000 spectators will be allowed per day during the tournament to comply with the current restrictions applicable in Paris.

"Spectator numbers will be capped at 1,000 per day, to comply with the current restrictions applicable in Paris, as set out in the decree issued by the Paris Préfet de Police," the tweet said.

Spectator numbers will be capped at 1,000 per day, to comply with the current restrictions applicable in Paris, as set out in the decree issued by the Paris Préfet de Police. The ticketing procedure will be published in the coming days on https://t.co/89K0VKiNXs — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 7, 2020

World number one and Serbian tennis maestro will head into the Paris Masters 2020 as defending champion after he had defeated Canadian player Denis Shapovalov at last year's summit showdown.

Earlier, this year's French Open--which was originally scheduled to be held in May-- was rescheduled to take place from September 27 to October 11 due to the novel coronavirus.

The ongoing Grand Slam event in France is allowing a total of 5,000 spectators per day, Earlier, the FFT were planning to allow 5,000 spectators at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts, while daily crowds of 1,500 at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.