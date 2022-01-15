हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Novak Djokovic

Players at Australian Open 2022 tired of Novak Djokovic visa drama

Players participating in the Australian Open 2022 said that they are tired of the Novak Djokovic vs Australia government drama and would like some spotlight back on tennis.

Players at Australian Open 2022 tired of Novak Djokovic visa drama
Novak Djokovic. (Source: Twitter)

Leading players at the Australian Open said on Saturday (January 15) they were tired of the Novak Djokovic saga overshadowing the year's first Grand Slam and wanted the spotlight back on tennis. The lead-up to the tournament has been completely dominated by world number one Djokovic`s battle to compete at Melbourne Park in the face of a government trying to deport him after cancelling his visa twice.

Djokovic, a vaccine sceptic, fuelled widespread anger in Australia when he announced last week he was heading to Melbourne with a medical exemption to requirements for visitors to be inoculated against COVID-19.

"I won't lie. It has been pretty much on every news outlet the last couple of weeks," Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas told reporters at Melbourne Park, two days before the tournament starts on Monday. "Not enough tennis has been talked about in the last couple of weeks, which is a shame." he added.

Djokovic's bid to defend his title and claim a record 21st Grand Slam championship without being vaccinated has angered the Australian public amid a runaway outbreak of the Omicron variant, but made him a hero of the anti-vaxxer movement.

After having his visa cancelled for a second time on Friday, the Serb will fight to have the decision overturned at a court hearing on Sunday. "This whole situation has taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors," Australian number one Alex de Minaur, the 32nd seed, told reporters.

"It feels like it's taking away from us competitors who just want to start. We're just eager to go out and compete. To be honest, I'm just ready to put all of this behind me and focus on playing my tennis matches, kind of let my tennis do the talking." De Minaur declined to criticise Djokovic but said his decision not to get vaccinated was at odds with what normal Australians were required to do.

Australia has endured some of the world's longest lockdowns and has a 90% vaccination rate among adults. "Look, Australians have gone through a lot (during the pandemic). There's no secret about that, They've had it very tough. They've done a lot of work to protect themselves and their borders. When you're coming in, as well as every other tennis player, if you wanted to come into the country, you had to be double vaccinated. It was up to him, his choices, his judgment."

Australian Open women's champion Naomi Osaka said the Djokovic situation was for the government to decide, not the players. However, she offered some sympathy for the embattled Serb, having felt discomfort being the centre of attention when she withdrew from the French Open following a row with organisers over mandatory media commitments.

"I think it's an unfortunate situation. He's such a great player and it's kind of sad that some people might remember in this way," said the Japanese 13th seed.

"I know what it's like to kind of be in his situation in a place that you're getting asked about that person, to just see comments from other players, it's not the greatest thing. Just trying to keep it positive."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Novak DjokovicAustralian Open 2022TennisNaomi OsakaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal wants clarity in Novak Djokovic visa case

Must Watch

PT17M59S

No confirmation on rape of mentally-challenged minor girl as yet, says Alwar Police