Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova is expecting birth of her first child with boyfriend Alexander Gilkes sometimes this year. Sharapova announced her pregnancy on the occasion of her 35th birthday in April this year. The impending pregnancy isn’t stopping Sharapova by any manner as he showed off her baby bump in her latest Instagram Reel.

Presumably on a hike with boyfriend Gilkes, Sharapova is seen in a gray-colour sweatshirt with black sweatpants with a bottle of mineral water as well. The former multiple Grand Slam champion posted the video with a ‘pregnant’ emoji for her fans on Instagram.

Watch video of Maria Sharapova on her hike here…

Sharapova has over 4.4 million followers on Instagram. Earlier this week, the former World no.1 shared a picture of herself from the 2005 Wimbledon championship. In the image, she can be seen wearing a white outfit with golden lining and a pair of Nike shoes with golden detailing as well. And wrote, “Not your typical Monday. Happy Flash back.”

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, had shared the news on Instagram to her 4.4 million followers. “Precious beginnings!!!,” she wrote alongside a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling. “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged. Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career – and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam – Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

Maria got engaged to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle. According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school. He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.