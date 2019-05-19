close

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal avenges loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Italian Open final

Nadal will now face the winner of other semi-final clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentina star Diego Schwartzman on Saturday. 

World number two Rafael Nadal stormed into his first final of 2019 clay-court season after easing past Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final of the Italian Open on Saturday. 

The Spaniard tennis maestro took revenge of his semi-final defeat to Tsitsipas at the Madrid Open last week with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over the Greek in a last-four clash of the men's singles event that lasted one hour and 42 minutes. 

Reflecting on his win, Nadal said that he played a solid match against a solid player and seal an important victory. 

"[It] is [an] important victory for me because I played a solid match against a good player and a player who is winning lot of matches on this surface. So winning in straight sets against him is a very positive result. More than this is a feeling that I am playing better every week, every day. That's important for me," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Nadal as saying. 

With the win, Nadal has stormed into his 50th ATP Masters 1000 final and improved his Head-to-Head rivalry against Tsitsipas to 4-1. 

Nadal will now face the winner of other semi-final clash between world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentina star Diego Schwartzman on Saturday. 

 

 

