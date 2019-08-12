Rafael Nadal claims record-extending 35th ATP Masters 1000 title with Rogers Cup win

World number two Rafael Nadal, who is already the all-time leading ATP Masters 1000 winner, bagged a record-extending 35th Masters 1000 title by sweeping aside Daniil Medvedev of Russia in straight sets in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Monday.

In a clash marred by blustery conditions, the Spaniard tennis maestro was tested early when by Medvedev had a break point but Federer erased the same and never faced another one to ultimately seal a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win in the summit showdown of the men's singles event that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Following the win, Nadal admitted that first-time Masters 1000 finalist Medvedev played a great game besides also hailing the Russian's ability to win some very long rallies.

“He played a great game, some very long rallies. For me, personally, it was important to start the match in good shape. He came to that match playing so well, playing a lot of matches [in recent] weeks. For me, it was a different story. I only played three matches on hard before this one,” Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Nadal as saying.

“I think I played a good first game, too. He had a break point. I played well. I saved that game. After that I think I played a solid match, my best match of the week so far without a doubt," he added.

Medvedev, on the other hand, said that his tactics was to avoid giving easy shots to Nadal and play deep, adding that the plan only worked in the beginning before he lost the momentum completely.

“My tactic was to not give him that much time, to try to play deep, to not give him easy shots. It was kind of working in the beginning of the match, but then I completely lost the momentum. It was only him controlling the play, controlling the game,” Medvedev said.

With the win, Nadal has lifted his third tour-level trophy of the year after sealing wins at Rome and Roland Garros earlier this year,

The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who has lifted his fifth Canadian Masters 1000 crown, had earlier received a walkover into the final of the tournament after Gael Monfils of France withdrew from the semi-final match due to an ankle injury.

The win will also see Nadal surge up to the top spot when the updated ATP rankings are released later on Monday.