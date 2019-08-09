Rafael Nadal cruises into quarter-finals of Montreal Masters

World number two Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a record 35th Masters 1000 title by easing past Guido Pella of Argentina in straight sets in the round-of-16 of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Friday.

The Spanish tennis star took one hour and 41 minutes to register a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Pella and cement his spot in the quarter-final of the men's singles event of the tournament.

With the win, 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has also notched up his 379th Masters 1000 victory, thus surpassing third-ranked Roger Federer's record of 378 in the elite series.

Following the victory which came under blustery conditions, Nadal said that it is good to play in tough circumstances as the player who has different options to play has better chance to survive in the match.

“[It was] a tough day in terms of wind. But we are used to playing like this. When we play on outdoor courts, that's part of the game, too. Of course it is better to play without this kind of wind.At the same time, it is beautiful to play under tough conditions because then the player who has different options to play has better chances to survive these kind of days," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Nadal as saying.

"It's about adapting and being focused mentally. Of course, I prefer to play without these conditions, but in some way I enjoy," he added.

Nadal will now lock horns with Italy's Fabio Fognini for a place in the semi-final of the match. Fognini stormed into the last-eight of Montreal Masters with a comfortable 6-2, 7-5 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.