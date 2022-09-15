Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement: 'It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world'

Roger Federer retirement: Tennis legend and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer announced his retirement from world of tennis on Thursday (September 15). The news shook and moved his fans, who poured out their heart for the champion player. Federer, however, will play in Laver Cup in the coming week, which would be his last stint with the tennis racket. That event is surely going to be one of a kind as the world will see Federer on a tennis court for the last time. Alongside him in London during Laver Cup will be his biggest and longest rival Rafael Nadal.

The spaniard posted 2 tweets for his friend Federer, saying that his departure is a huge moment of sadness for him and every sports fan in the world. He also said that over these so many years, playing vs him has been a huge honour and that he felt privileged to have played on a tennis court with him.

"Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court"

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what's ahead of you. I'll see you in London @LaverCup September 15, 2022

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles and Novak Djokovic has won 23. Federer retires with 20. These 3 were seen as 3 of the greatest players playing at the same time. With Federer's departure, one of them has now faded away.