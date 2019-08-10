close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal sees off Fabio Fognini to reach Rogers Cup semi-final

Nadal, who is a four-time champion of the Canadian Open, will now lock horns with the winner of another last-eight clash between countryman Roberto Bautista Agut and No. 16 seed Gael Monfils.

Rafael Nadal sees off Fabio Fognini to reach Rogers Cup semi-final
Image Courtesy: Reuters

World number two Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a record 35th ATP Masters 1000 title as he bounced back from the first set down to brush aside Fabio Fognini of Italy in the quarter-final clash of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday. 

After going down in the opening set, the Spaniard tennis maestro cut down his mistakes and rebounded strongly to seal a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Fognini in a thrilling last-eight clash of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted one hour and 57 minutes. 

Nadal, who has now stormed into the semi-finals of the Montreal Masters for the first time since 2013, has improved his ATP Head-to-Head rivalry against the Italian to 12-4. Notably, Fognini's major wins over Nadal include his third-round victory at the 2015 US Open and semi-final win in this year's Monte Carlo Masters. 

Following the win, Nadal said that though it was a roller-coster match, he is only taking the positives heading into the next match.

"It was an up-and-down match, but a positive match for me.I have been playing better and better," the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Nadal as saying. 

Nadal, who is a four-time champion of the Canadian Open, will now lock horns with the winner of another last-eight clash between countryman Roberto Bautista Agut and No. 16 seed Gael Monfils.

On Wednesday, 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal defeated Guido Pella of Argentina in straight sets to notch up his 379th Masters 1000 victory, thus surpassing third-ranked Roger Federer's record of 378 in the elite series.

Tags:
Rafael NadalTennisATPRoger FedererRogers CupMontreal Masters
Next
Story

Rafael Nadal cruises into quarter-finals of Montreal Masters

Must Watch

PT4M31S

Gujarat Floods: Gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam opened for the first time