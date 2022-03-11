Rafael Nadal takes indirect dig Alexander Zverev, calls for tougher punishments for abuse of officials

Rafael Nadal has called or tougher punishments for abuse of officials after German world no.3 Alexander Zverev avoided a ban for smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair at the Mexican Open

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the 21-time Grand Slam champion said "we need to be a positive example".

Zverev, who Nadal noted is a friend of his, was given a suspended eight-week ban and $25,000 fine for the incident plus loss of prize money and rankings points,penalties that some in the game felt did not got far enough.

Nadal is 15-0 in 2022 including winning the Australian Open title, a start he described as "amazing ".

What had Zverev done exactly?

Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match.

The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Zverev struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at the umpire that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. The umpire had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.

With Reuters inputs