Mexican Open 2022

WATCH: Alexander Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open for attacking umpire's chair

Zverev struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at the umpire that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. The umpire had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.  

File image (Source: Twitter)

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match.

The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Zverev struck the umpire's chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at the umpire that he "destroyed the whole (expletive) match" and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. The umpire had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.

Minutes earlier, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in, setting up a match point. Glasspool then ended the match with an ace.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct after his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said on Twitter early Wednesday.

The 24-year-old German was the defending champion in the singles. The ATP website shows that his second-round opponent, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover.

As the crowd booed, Zverev handed his damaged racket to a child in the front row.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev continued his pursuit of the No. 1 ranking with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Benoit Paire to move into the second round.

The 26-year-old Russian can overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot in the men's rankings if he wins the title here.

Medvedev, who won the 2021 U.S. Open and was a runner-up to Rafael Nadal last month at the Australian Open, was playing in Mexico for the first time.

