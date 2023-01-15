Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper in Australia Open 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal live in action on TV and Online? 

A new era on Melbourne Park's blue hardcourts will begin on Monday when Rafa Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence against young Briton Jack Draper. Spanish player Rafael Nadal carries the torch for the waning golden age at the first Grand Slam after Serena Williams' "developing away" from tennis and Roger Federer's retirement as he competes for his third Grand Slam victory at Melbourne Park. The 36-year-old is ranked third at Rod Laver Arena and is playing on the same centre court where, a year ago, he performed the "miracle of Melbourne" by defeating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set classic after falling behind two sets to love.

The AO Artball NFT has teamed up with @penfolds and other AO partners to add extra value to members. From money can't buy experiences to event access, merch and more_



More details here: https://t.co/25PQzeQVc1 pic.twitter.com/QX8kXOXZjK — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2023

But tennis moves rapidly, as Nadal noted on Saturday. The top seed conceded his title defence was vulnerable to an early shock following two straight losses in the lead-up because he had only one victory since the U.S. Open in September. Draper, 21, is a young man on the move who recently entered the top 40 after making it to the semifinals of the Adelaide II tournament last week. He has defeated a number of elite players in the past, including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Match Details

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper

Australian Open 2023

First round·Rod Laver Arena

January 16, Monday, 9 AM IST,

When will Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper in Australia Open 2023 take place?

Monday, January 16

Where will Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper in Australia Open 2023 take place?

Rod Laver Arena

At what time Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper in Australia Open 2023 will start?

9 AM IST

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper in Australia Open 2023?

The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN family of networks. Check out the ESPN app and ESPN.com to watch the ESPN family of networks. You can use your smartphone, tablet, laptop, connected TV, or video game console to access the app or website. Sony Pictures Networks India will continue to broadcast the Australian Open from 2023. With this, the broadcaster will have TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The grand slam will be available on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its OTT platform SonyLIV.

Who has won the Australian Open title most times?

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who plays men's singles, has won nine Australian Open titles. Following him are six-time winners Roy Emerson and Roger Federer. With 11 titles, Margaret Court from Australia tops the women's singles chart. With seven titles, American Serena Williams comes in second place after the legendary Australian player. The OTT service SonyLIV also offers live streaming of the grand slam.